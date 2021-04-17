Tamil Actor Vivek's Famous Comedy Dialogues From Kollywood Movies

Tamil popular actor Vivek died in the early hours of Saturday at a hospital in Chennai. The 59-year-old actor was admitted to SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani where he underwent an angioplasty and stenting procedure on Friday following a complete block in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel.

Vivek was born in Kovilpatti in the Thoothukudi district in Southern Tamil Nadu. He started his career as an assistant director cum scriptwriter with top director K Balachandar. Later in 1987, Balachander offered Vivek a small role in the Tamil movie, "Manathil Urudhi Vendum". Later, the actor went on to work in various films and made his mark as a top Kollywood comedian. His career took a turn in the late 1990s. He was known for his perfect comedy timing, ability to mimic others. He acted with top heroes like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vikram, etc. He acted as a hero in the Tamil movie, Solli Adippen. He was well known as Chinna Kalaivanar for his penchant for social reforms in his dialogues. He was awarded Padma Shri and various awards. He started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu with inspiration from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Here's a look at some Vivek's punch dialogues from Kollywood movies