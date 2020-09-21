Tamannaah's Pay Cheque For 'Andhadhun' Remake Will Surprise You

The Telugu remake of much-acclaimed Bollywood flick ‘Andhadhun’ was launched on February 24 this year. Actor Nithiin will be seen in the lead role. The regular shoot of the film has halted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Finally, the makers of the Telugu remake have officially announced the cast details of the film. The Telugu remake will feature Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh in lead roles.

Tamannaah will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu’s character from the original. Do you know how much she is charging for the film? If reports are to be believed, Tamannaah is getting paid Rs 1.5 cr as remuneration for the film. Earlier, Nithiin had approached Nayanthara and Ramya Krishna for the same role but they have rejected and reasons are best known to them.

It is being said that it has become difficult for the makers to rope an established actress for the film. The makers are believed to have met the requirements of Tamannaah and they were ready to pay her a fancy fee for her role in the film.

The untitled film will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and it is all set to go on floors in November. The film also stars Nabha Natesh who will be stepping into the shoes of Radhika Apte. Andhadhun is a Hindi thriller released in 2018, which won Ayushmann Khuranna his first National Film Award for Best Actor.