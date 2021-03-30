Tamannaah Bhatia's Web Series 11th Hour Premiere Date On Aha

Gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her digital debut. If you are hearing for the first time about this Web-Series, then here we are to give you a few details about the movie. Tamannaah's upcoming web series is titled as '11th Hour'. The makers of the Web series have unleashed the teaser of the series on the occasion of Holi to treat Tamannaah fans and greet the audience.

The actress will be essaying a powerful role in the film. The film revolves around a ferocious woman in a man's world. She will be the CEO of corporate company but there are people trying to dethrone her from her post to take charge of the company. How Tamannaah fights for her job and rights forms the gist of the series, '11th hour'. The web-series will premiere on Aha from April 9. The web series is helmed by Praveen Sattaru.

On the career front, Tamannaah will soon be appearing in Gopichand starrer Seetimaar. The film was supposed to release this week but the makers have pushed the release to next month owing to a delay in production. The film is directed by Sampath Nandi and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi.