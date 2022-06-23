Talasani To Hold Separate Meetings With Film Chamber And Federation Members

Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav is going to hold separate meetings with the members of the Film Chamber and members of the film Federation. The fight between the members of the Film Chamber and the Film Federation increased. On Wednesday, Srinivas directed the stakeholders involved to solve the problems immediately and further stated that they should not wait for the state government to intervene.

He asserted that the "Telugu Film Chamber and Producers Council should call workers and resolve their issues immediately. Generally, agreements of workers should be done every three years but due to Covid-19, there was a delay. The agreements are done with a mutual understanding of workers, members of the Telugu Film Chamber, and members of the Producers Council. I have also spoken to the Department of Labour regarding the issue."

The members of the Film Chamber told the workers to participate in the shootings from today. But the federation members said that they are going to attend the shootings of those who pay them higher wages. The producers said that they are going to stop the shooting for some period of time if the workers behave in such a manner.

At least 20,000 workers in the Tollywood abstained from work Wednesday. They staged a protest in front of the Film Federation office demanding a hike in wages. The protest by the cine workers affected the shooting schedules of more than 28 movies. The workers are saying that the prices of movie tickets increased, budgets for the films also increased but their wages remained low.

Also Read: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy's Open Letter to KCR