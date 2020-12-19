South Indian actress Regina Cassandra celebrated her birthday on 13th December. Fans and friends wished the beautiful diva and on the special day, the actress shared a couple of photos on her Instagram. On one of the photos, it was written that 'Swipe left for nudes...'. In the pic, she can be seen donning black coloured shorts. She captioned it as, "THANK YOU! Loads of love pouring in today. I always end up getting overwhelmed and worried that I won’t be able to reply to everyone. Slowly making my way through the msgs and calls. Definitely feeling blessed." And now the twist is that she shared her childhood pics and they were nude. In the photos, Regina looks lovely as a baby. Here is her Instagram post.

On the other hand, she was trolled severely for this and the actress took it in a sportive manner. She even shared some memes on her Instagram stories. Many times, Regina was trolled for various reasons.

On the professional front, the actress was eagerly waiting for the release of 'Nenjam Marappathillai', 'Party', and 'Chakra'.

Regina Cassandra stepped into the film industry with the movie, Kanda Naal Mudhal. When she was nine, she appeared on Splash, a kids' channel, and later worked in commercials. She acted in many Telugu and Tamil films. She is one of the actresses who never steps back to experiment with her roles in the movies.