Swathi Deekshith Says, 'Noel Sean Among Top 5 Finalists In Bigg Boss Telugu 4'

Anything can happen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4, isn't it? Yes. The show is in its fifth week and things are getting hot, the contestants are fighting with each other and are trying hard to win the hearts of the audiences. Swathi Deekshith, who entered the Bigg Boss house as the third wild card contestant got evicted from the show. She was into nominations within four days of her entry into the show. Swathi’s sudden exit left Noel in tears and few other contestants also became emotional over the unexpected result. She stayed in the BB house for not more than ten days but she maintained a good relationship with Abhijeet and Noel Sean.

Noel Sean nominated Amma Rajasekhar in a recent episode as a part of the nominations task. Noel stated the reason for nominating Amma Rajasekhar is that because of Amma, Swathi has left the house. He further added that if Amma wouldn't have nominated Swati in last week then she would have been in the house. Currently, Noel is winning the hearts of the audience for being loyal to his friend even after her exit.

Coming back to Swathi, after her eviction, she is giving back to back interviews. In one of her interviews, she opened up about Noel Sean. She said that, “ I like him very much, he is so nice person in the house and has a positive attitude. I think, he will be in the top five finalists of this season”.

Swathi Deekshith stepped into the film industry with the movie Break up, her performance got noticed by everyone but couldn’t get enough limelight. She gained popularity amongst the Telugu audience with ‘Jump Jillani’ film in which she shared seen space with Allari Naresh.

If you haven't watched the Monday episode, then here’s the latest information about the show. Nine contestants (Lasya, Sohail, Noel Sean, Amma Rajasekhar, Ariyana, Akhil, Monal, Sujatha and Abhijeet) have been nominated for this week's eviction. It remains to be seen who will face eviction this weekend.