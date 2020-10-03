Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is in the fourth week. Show lovers are voting to save their favorite contestants. Speculations are doing rounds in the social media that there is going to be either a single or double elimination this week. Lasya, Abhijeet, Harika, Mehboob, Sohail, Kumar Sai and Swathi are in the nomination list this week. In tonight's episode, we will get to know who will be saved from this week's elimination. Nagarjuna will be returning to the show as the host to enthrall of us and he will show an exit door to one of the contestants.

If reports are to be believed, Mehboob Dilse and Swathi Deekshith are in danger zone. After Kumar Sai and Avinash, Swathi Deekhshith made a wild card entry into the house. Probably, she may not get evicted this week. There are high chances for Mehboob to be out of the show. In last week, Mehboob was in the nomination list and he was supposed to step out of the house but he scored more votes than Devi Nagavalli.

He escaped from eviction but this time he may say adieu to the show. If it is double elimination then Sohail is expected to leave the show. Probably, the show makers would project Sohail's elimination as a fake elimination. Sources say that he will be sent to a secret room to observe other housemates. We don't know how far this news contains truth. Let's wait and watch in tonight's episode.

Who is going to be out of the show? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. Can’t wait to watch tonight episode.