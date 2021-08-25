Suriya Third Most Followed South Indian Actor After Mahesh and Dhanush

Looks like Tamil actor Suriya is one of the most loved celebrities on social media. Yes, he has clocked seven million followers on Twitter. He is the third most followed star after Mahesh Babu and Dhanush in the film industry on twitter

Suriya fans are going gaga over the actor's latest achievement on social media. Suriya fans are making loud noises about their demi-god's feat of reaching seven million followers on social media. Suriya has carved a niche for himself in Kollywood and went on to become a bankable star in the southern states. He enjoys a massive fan following in India especially in Chennai.

Suriya is trending on social media for winning the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for his popularly acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru, which also bagged with the Best Film Award. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is loosely based on the biography of Capt. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan.