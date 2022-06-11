Suriya Remuneration For Vikram

Suriya is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. Currently, Suriya is enjoying the success of his recent outing—Vikram, in which he played a cameo. The film is doing exceptionally at the box office.

Suriya played the Rolex character in Vikram. In fact, Suriya has nailed the Rolex's character to the T. If you are a fan or not, you will surely love Suriya's performance in Vikram. Did you know how much Suryia charged for Vikram?

If reports are to be believed, Suriya hasn't charged a single penny for Vikram. Suriya did Vikram for free. Yes, he did beause of his love and respect towards Kamal Haasan. The film has raked in Rs 250 cr at the worldwide box office.

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of Vikram in key roles. The film was made in Tamil and later dubbed into Telugu and Hindi.

The film will surely have a long theatrical run at the box office. Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.