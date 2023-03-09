Suriya & Ram Charan’s Multi-starrer

Ram Charan is riding high with the success of RRR. He got a global image. Suriya is a star hero who already got Pan India image with several of his films including recent Jai Bheem. The latest we hear is that Ram Charan and Suriya are going to join their forces for a kickass multi-starrer film. This is going to be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi who recently scored a blockbuster with Sita Ramam.

Talk is that Hanu narrated an impressive story to Suriya and he immediately gave his nod for it. Suriya apparently recommended Ram Charan's name for the other role as he had felt it would be apt for him. Producers Mythri Movie Makers too got excited for this suggestion and talks are currently going on.

Once Ram Charan returns from the US after Oscars 2023, Hanu is going to meet him and discuss the project. It is heard that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi have very good rapport with Mythri Movie Makers production house. At the same time, Suriya is close to Charan and Chiru too. All these factors indicate that Suriya and Ram Charan's multi-starrer is going to be confirmed soon.

It is heard that this multi-starrer is going to be a feast for the fans of Suriya and Ram Charan. After RRR, this is one more multi-starrer Pan India film.