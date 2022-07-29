Suriya, Allu Arjun and Yash Set New Trend in Cinema

Post pandemic, the movie business in Telugu, Hindi, and other languages is nothing to cheer about. Everything has changed post pandemic—be it content of films, digital space or box office.

There is no doubt about movies getting better viewership on OTT than theatrics. Our actors seem to have changed their working style in terms of picking their roles.

If you are wondering, then, let me take you all back to Yash's Rocky Bhai's role in KGF 2, Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj in Pushpa, Suriya's Rolex character in Vikram. Suriya, Yash and Bunny roles in the movies have had negative shade in blockbuster hits like KGF 2, Vikram and Pushpa.

All these three films were critical and commercial success at the box office. Audience can easily predict hero characters in the film. Movies or scripts have become routine stuff for movie buffs.

It appears actors are concentrating more on villain's role than hero characters. It remains to be seen which other South Indian actors will join the latest trend of essaying villain characters.