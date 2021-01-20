Suresh Productions Bag Telugu Remake Rights of Korean Film Luck Key

It wouldn't be crime if we said that the remake of Korean films is a sure shot way to deliver a super-hit film. If you may recall, Samantha starred 'Oh Baby' performed pretty well at the box office in Tollywood. The collections of the film has shunned everybody. It's no surprise that most of the producers are keeping a tab on the films create some magic at the box office. Looks like a new trend has also emerged herein producers spot a potential hit and decide to present the same film to the Telugu audiences.

Telugu top producer Suresh started a new trend. He has bought the remake rights of a Korean film 'Luck Key'. He is all set to produce the Telugu remake of the Korean Film 'Luck Key' under his production house. Currently, the filmmakers are busy in finalising the cast and crew for the movie. Here's the tweet posted by Suresh Productions. Take a look at it:

@SureshProdns @gurufilms1 & @skglobalent proudly announce the official Telugu remake of the popular Korean film "Luck Key" (originally "Key of Life" - Japanese). We have acquired the rights for all Indian languages, currently packaging it with a Popular Actor & Director. — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) January 20, 2021

The makers of the movie are yet to announce about cast and crew details. The principal shooting of the film is likely to begin by mid of this year. More details about the film are awaited. Watch this space for more updates.