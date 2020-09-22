Even after three films, success is eluding Akkineni Akhil. Naturally, he is desperate to get that with his fourth to have that one big hit under his belt. The Sisindri Star made his debut as a hero in Tollywood with ‘Akhil’ but the film tanked at the box office. Though not a sensation, he managed to pass the muster for his acting skills in his maiden attempt. His next two films ‘Hello’ and ‘Mr Majnu’ too failed to live up to the expectations in establishing him as a bankable hero.

‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ under the direction of Bommarillu Bhaskar and on the banner of Geetha Arts is his latest hope to turn the fortunes around for him in the industry. The film, which was originally scheduled for an April 2020 release, has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The film makers are hoping to release it now in January 2021 to cash in on the Sankranti festival season.

Not long ago, Akhil has also announced his next film with Surender Reddy. Currently, the film is in the early stages of pre-production and is expected to go on floors by early next year. If the latest reports are to be believed, Surender Reddy has roped in Kamalakannan for the VFX of the film. Kamalakannan had worked for Prabhas starrer Baahubali. Looking at this, the buzz on social media is that Akhil’s untitled film with Surender Reddy is going to be made on a lavish budget.

Surender Reddy is not leaving any stone unturned to make this project a turning point in the career for Akhil. Some of the reports claim that Surender Reddy is spending extravagantly for the film despite the fact that Akhil’s market in Telugu is not so good as yet. Surender Reddy for sure will be answering this riddle with the final output of his film with Akhil.

Knowing Surender Reddy’s determination in chiseling his films, there are already expectations that perhaps the director will let the content of the film do all the talking in the theatres. Let's wait and see what the future will hold for both the director and the actor.

On the career front, Akhil seems to be racing with the clock to complete his portion of his upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The first-look poster of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ received mixed responses from Tollywood movie buffs. The film also features Vennela Kishore and Aamani in pivotal roles,