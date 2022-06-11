Surapanam Movie Review

Young actor Sampath Kumar's Surapanam has been released in theatres. The film is directed by Sampath Kumar and it is produced by Matta Madhu Yadav.

Plot: Sampath Kumar(Shiva) is a regular thief in the town. Mallanna who is a villain in the same town made the deal with Shiva to steal the statue of Lord Shiva. It is the government treasury, Shiva successfully steals the idol from the temple. From there the actual fun begins because Shiva found one drinking bottle in it. After drinking wine from the bottle Shiva's behavior gets totally change,he will lost the idol due to his body changes. On the other hand, Mallana team will be searching for Shiva to get the Idol. What's the actual inside of the bottle. How Shiva will become a normal person is the gist of the story.

Performance: Sampath Kumar steals the show with his performance in the film. He gave a fantastic performance in triple roles which is a really tough job for new actors to do but Sampath Kumar carried it well. Pragya Nayan is a show stopper in the film. Master Akhil, Surya, Ajay Ghosh, Fish Venkat, Meesala Lakshman, Vidya Sagar, Anji Babu, and other supporting cast did justice to their roles.

Plus Points:

Sampath Kumar, Pragya Nayan performance

Comedy

Dialogues

Climax

Minus Points

Second half lag

Verdict: Surapanam is a decent entertainer.