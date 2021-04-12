Superstars Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran To Launch Teaser Of Adivi Sesh’s Major

The much-awaited teaser of Adivi Sesh starrer Major will be launched today at 4:05 PM. Three superstars Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran will launch the teaser in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively.

The movie traces the inspirational journey of the Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the teaser is expected to offer insight into the different phases of Major's life.

'Major' stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies. Due to the popularity of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Malyalam.