CHENNAI: People fall for Superstar Rajinikanth and needless to say about his swag and energy. Thaliavva Rajinikanth is a fitness freak. He follows a particular diet and in 2014, he switched from non-vegetarian to vegetarian.

Recently, he was spotted going on a walk at his farmhouse in Kelambakkam in Chennai. The video surfaced online and it is going viral now. In the video, he can be seen donning a brown coloured tee shirt and black shorts. It is all known knowledge that his farmhouse which is located in Kelambakkam is far away from city life.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "#Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth during his walk today at Kelambakkam Farmhouse." Here is the video.

On July 21st, Rajinikanth was spotted driving a Lamborghini and he followed all the safety guidelines. As soon the image hit the internet, the hashtag '#LionInLamborghini' trended on Twitter. Here is the video.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the flick, Annaatthe. Siruthai Siva is the director of the movie. The shooting of the movie has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Soori will be essaying key roles in the flick.The movie is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.