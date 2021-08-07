Superstar Mahesh Babu's Go Green Initiative

Superstar Mahesh Babu who celebrates his birthday on August 9th had taken the Green India Challenge, last year. This year, he come up with a great initiative of Go Green. The superstar has urged everyone to plant 3 saplings each on his birthday in support of the Green India Challenge.

“To maintain the nature equibria and eradicate pollution, plant the seed and saplings on the occasion of my birthday and show your love towards me!” reads Mahesh Babu’s statement.

The Green India Challenge started by MP Santosh Kumar requires participants to plant saplings at their house or at a public place to make India a better country.

Many actors have been taking up the green India challenge pushing co-stars, friends to plant saplings. They also inspire their fans to continue the chain by planting and maintaining the saplings.

Mahesh Babu who is a nature lover has been doing his bit to support the Green India Challenge.

Currently working for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Superstar’s Birthday Blaster will be out on August 9th.