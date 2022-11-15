Superstar Krishna No More

Superstar Mahesh Babu's father Krishna is no more. Krishna was hospitalized due to cardiac arrest. Superstar Krishna passed away at the age of 79.

Last month, Krishna’s first wife and Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi had died. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness. Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu's brother, Ramesh Babu, breathed his last.

Superstar Krishna has acted in over 300 films in Telugu. Krishna was last seen on screen in the 2016 Telugu film, Sri Sri.

2022 has been quite rough for Mahesh Babu with the passing away of his mother, his elder brother and his father.

