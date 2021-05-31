Superstar Krishna Birthday: Mahesh Facilitates Free Vaccines For Burripalem Villagers

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most-respected celebrities of Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu, who is a regular philanthropist, is often associated with charity works. He had earlier facilitated heart operations for over 1,000 children.

Mahesh Babu is associated with Heal A Child Foundation that supports people who have no financial support and can't afford medical treatment.

It is also known that, Mahesh Babu adopted Burripalem and Siddapuram villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. He did a Srimanthudu act by taking up the responsibility of renovating few important places in those villages.

Meanwhile, on his father Krishna’s birthday, Mahesh Babu has sponsored a full drive of Covid-19 vaccination for Burripalem villagers at free of cost in association with Andhra Hospitals.

Mahesh Babu has time and again proved why he is a superhero in real life as well!