Super Machi Review, Rating

Release Date : January 14,2022

Starring: Kalyaan Dhev, Rachita Ram

Rating:2.5

Director: Puli Vasu

Producers: Rizwan

Music Director: Thaman S

Cinematography : Shyam K. Naidu

Editor: Marthand K. Venkatesh

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son in law Kalyan Dhev's much-awaited film ‘Super Machi hit the screens today on the occasion of Bhogi. Let’s see how the movie is…

Plot: Meenakshi (Rachita Ram) is a software employee earning a fancy pay cheque. But, she fallsin love with a struggling singer Raju ( Kalyan Dhev). If you are wondering if it is love at first sight for Meenakshi, then, there’s a big twist to it. Meenakshi falls in love with Raju even without seeing him. Raju doesn’t like Meenakshi and he always avoids her. Why Meenakshi loves Raju when he doesn’t even have a proper job? Why does Raju ignore Meenakshi so much? Will this couple unite forms the rest of the story.

Performance: Kalyaan Dhev makes us believe that Raju's character was written for him. Kalyaan Dhev gets into the skin of the character in the film. Sandalwood actress Rachita ram also excels in the role and she is a talent to watch out for in Tollywood. The other supporting actors like Rajendra Prasad do justice to their roles.

Analysis: The background music by SS Thaman is good, the productions values of the film are rich. The intention of Producer Rizwan, Co-producer Kushi to tell the audience a new plot is visible on the big screen. Be it in the story or selection of the cast, the makers spare no effort. There are some high voltage action scenes too.

Verdict: Super Machi has all the ingredients of an emotional bond between father and daughter, it’s a clean family entertainer.