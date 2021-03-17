Super Hit: Jathi Ratnalu Day 6 TG, AP Collections Report
The movie, Jathi Ratnalu has got a tremendous response from all the corners. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna acted in the lead roles. Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu is financed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin under the production banner Swapna Cinema. The film is doing great at the box office. Here is the sixth-day collection report.
Here is AP, TG sixth day collections report
Nizam: 1.24Cr
Ceeded: 22L
UA: 21L
East: 9.8L
West: 7.4L
Guntur: 9L
Krishna: 8L
Nellore: 4L
AP-TG Total:- 2.05CR (3.10Cr Gross~)
Here is the worldwide sixth day collections report
Nizam: 9.75Cr
Ceeded: 2.58Cr
UA: 2.93Cr
East: 1.38Cr
West: 1.17Cr
Guntur: 1.53Cr
Krishna: 1.28Cr
Nellore: 69L
AP-TG Total:- 21.31CR (34.30Cr Gross~)
KA+ROI – 1.10Cr( Corrected )
OS – 3.40Cr~
Total: 25.81CR( 43Cr+ Gross)
Today, Naveen Polishetty and his team are going to Tirupati and Nellore to their blockbuster happiness with the audience. Here is the tweet.
Tirupati and Nellore we are coming today to share our blockbuster happiness with you . Are you ready ? Details below #JathiRatnalu #FBINellore pic.twitter.com/YzUhGAFnww
— Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) March 17, 2021