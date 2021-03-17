Super Hit: Jathi Ratnalu  Day 6 TG, AP Collections Report

Mar 17, 2021, 11:11 IST
The movie, Jathi Ratnalu has got a tremendous response from all the corners. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna acted in the lead roles. Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu is financed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin under the production banner Swapna Cinema. The film is doing great at the box office. Here is the sixth-day collection report.

Here is AP, TG sixth day collections report

Nizam: 1.24Cr
Ceeded: 22L
UA: 21L
East: 9.8L
West: 7.4L
Guntur: 9L
Krishna: 8L
Nellore: 4L
AP-TG Total:- 2.05CR (3.10Cr Gross~)

Here is the worldwide sixth day collections report

Nizam: 9.75Cr
Ceeded: 2.58Cr
UA: 2.93Cr
East: 1.38Cr
West: 1.17Cr
Guntur: 1.53Cr
Krishna: 1.28Cr
Nellore: 69L
AP-TG Total:- 21.31CR (34.30Cr Gross~)
KA+ROI – 1.10Cr( Corrected )
OS – 3.40Cr~
Total: 25.81CR( 43Cr+ Gross)

Today, Naveen Polishetty and his team are going to Tirupati and Nellore to their blockbuster happiness with the audience. Here is the tweet.

