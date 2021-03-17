The movie, Jathi Ratnalu has got a tremendous response from all the corners. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna acted in the lead roles. Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu is financed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin under the production banner Swapna Cinema. The film is doing great at the box office. Here is the sixth-day collection report.

Here is AP, TG sixth day collections report

Nizam: 1.24Cr

Ceeded: 22L

UA: 21L

East: 9.8L

West: 7.4L

Guntur: 9L

Krishna: 8L

Nellore: 4L

AP-TG Total:- 2.05CR (3.10Cr Gross~)

Here is the worldwide sixth day collections report

Nizam: 9.75Cr

Ceeded: 2.58Cr

UA: 2.93Cr

East: 1.38Cr

West: 1.17Cr

Guntur: 1.53Cr

Krishna: 1.28Cr

Nellore: 69L

AP-TG Total:- 21.31CR (34.30Cr Gross~)

KA+ROI – 1.10Cr( Corrected )

OS – 3.40Cr~

Total: 25.81CR( 43Cr+ Gross)

Today, Naveen Polishetty and his team are going to Tirupati and Nellore to their blockbuster happiness with the audience. Here is the tweet.