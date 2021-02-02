Super Conversation Between Yash And Prabhas Over KGF And Salaar Collections

Rebel star Prabhas and Actor Yash are the most searched celebrities on the internet. Prabhas earned global fame with Baahubali while Yash became an extremely popular star in the entertainment industry with KGF: Chapter-1. Currently, both are working with Prashanth Neel who's the director of KGF. Currently, the film's director in Hyderabad, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are shooting for a major schedule of 'Salaar'. The shoot is going to continue for another two weeks.

On the other hand, Yash's awaiting for the release of 'KGF:2' which is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021. Prashanth Neels' KGF:2 and Salaar are the most awaited pan-Indian movies. Prabhas and Yash fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. What caught our attention is an interesting conversation between Prabhas and Yash. It is worth mentioning here that the interesting conversation is created by Prabhas die hard and it has gone viral on social media. Here's the tweet for you:

Rocky bhai : #Salaar r u there I'm going to smash bb2 records#salaar : I'm there waiting , watching but when u smash bb2 collections I ll step out of the shadow I will beat #Kgf2 collections bfr 1st weekend 😎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XEyfLCkxdZ — @NameSalaar (@namesaaho) January 29, 2021

Didn't you feel that the two stars are talking for real. But, it's not, we are pretty sure Salaar will become another massive hit in Prabhas' career. We shouldn't be stun If Salaar breaks KGF or Baahubali records.