Sunil To Start Second Innings After Mangalam Srinu From Pushpa Film

Tollywood hero, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one of the most awaited films in the Telugu film industry. Today, Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter and unveiled Sunil's character. Sunil will be seen as Mangalam Srinu in the film, Pushpa. He looked completely different. Sharing the poster of Sunil, the makers wrote, "Presenting the face of evil". Here is the tweet, just give a look at it.

Isn't Sunil looking great? Obviously, a big Yes. We think that Sunil is going to start the second innings with Mangalam Srinu. Till now, we have seen Sunil in different roles and after this, we may get an opportunity to see Sunil in another angle.

Sukumar is the director of the film, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 and it is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Tollywood hero Allu Arjun is seen as the male lead in the film and he will be essaying the role as Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna is seen as the female lead and for the first time, this Kannada beauty is acting with Bunny. Fahadh Faasil is seen in a key role in the flick. Pushpa will be out in two parts. the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.