Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. On the proffesional front, Vijay Deverakonda is occupied with ‘Fighter’, a film under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. The makers are yet to resume the shoot of the film. The latest news we hear is that Sunil Shetty has been roped in for an important role in the film.

If reports are to be believed, Sunil Shetty is likely to play the father role to Vijay Deverakonda in the film. Sunil Shetty's presence in the movie could be around for 15 minutes, as per the sources. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey will be seen playing as the female lead in the movie. Veteran actress Ramya Krishna has been roped in to play a pivotal role and it is said that she is going to play mother’s role to Deverakonda. The film is expected to hit the big screens by the summer of 2021. Deverakonda’s ‘Fighter’ is co-produced by Karan Johar, Charmee and Puri Jagannadh.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in ‘World Famous Lover’ which was rejected by critics and audiences. It’s a known fact that the film failed miserably at the box office. Obviously, Deverakonda would have pinned huge hopes on ‘Fighter’ and hope this film will do great at the box office.