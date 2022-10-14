Sundeep Kishan's Michael Teaser Date Locked

Versatile star Sundeep Kishan’s maiden Pan India film Michael under the direction of Ranjit Jeyakodi is a massive action entertainer where Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special action role. The film’s first look was released on the occasion of Sundeep Kishan’s birthday and the actor awe-struck with his incredible physical transformation. Sporting six-pack abs, he looked menacing.

The makers today came up with an update on the film’s teaser. It will be out on 20th October. The announcement poster sees Sundeep kissing Divyansha Kaushik on her lips. The poster is so romantic with birds flying in the background. Other than action, the movie will have romance as well and this poster is an indication of the same.

Star director Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing an antagonist, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh will be seen in important roles.

The most happening Production House Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Karan C Productions LLP is mounting the movie on a massive scale. Michael is a joint production venture of ace distributor Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.