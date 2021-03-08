Sundeep Kishan's A1 Express was released in last week and the film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. The film is all about Hockey game. The content of the film is new to the audience but the film failed to live up to audience expectations. A1 Express is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster hit Natpe Thunai. The film is doing decent business at the box office. As the film opened to mixed talk, people are highly searching for A1 Express OTT release date.

If you are one among them searching or waiting for the A1 OTT release date. Here is a piece of news for you. Murmurs are doing the rounds that A1 Express might get the release on Aha by end of this month. So far, there's no official news who have bagged the digital rights of A1 Express. Aha is one of the leading OTT platforms in recent times as many telugu releases of this year are streaming on the same platform. There's a chance for A1 Express also to get a release on Aha. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

The film is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and the music has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha. Lavanya Tripathi and Murali Sharam are seen in key roles. Watch this space for more updates.