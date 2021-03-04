Sundeep Kishan's A1 Express First Day Box Office Collection Prediction​

One of the biggest release of the week, A1 Express starring Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripath is set to hit screens on February 5. Sundeep Kishan is busy in promoting his forthcoming flick 'A1'. Hope, the film reach to a wider audience. He is essaying a challenging role in the film. He will be playing a hockey player in the film.

Sundeep Kishan's A1 will surely inspire the audience. The actor is pretty confident that the audience will love the film. A1 Express has managed to create the much-needed hype among the moviegoers. The film is expected to break and set several records at the worldwide box office. Trade pundits predict that the Sundeep Kishan's A1 Express is likely to fetch Rs 4 to 5 cr on opening day at the box office. The first day collections of A1 Express could be more than the estimated figures.

The film directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced by T.G.Vishwa Prasad. It features Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma and Raghu Babu.