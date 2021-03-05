Sundeep Kishan's 1 Express First Day Worldwide Box Office Collections

Sundeep Kishan starrer A1 Express has received rave reviews from Tollywood celebs and audience. So far, we have seen so many commercial films but A1 Express is hockey based story. The film could be fetching big bucks at the box office. It is said that Sundeep Kishan’s A1 Express could possible records set by other films of this year.

The word of mouth for the film is positive where audiences are raving about lead actors' performance in the film. According to reliable sources, Sundeep Kishan’s A1 Express has managed to earn Rs 3.2 cr on opening day at the box office. We shall update aeea-wise collections from two telugu states, shortly. It is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced by T.G.Vishwa Prasad. Have you watched movie, yet? Please let us know in the comments section below.