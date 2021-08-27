Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi's Film Titled Michael

The most happening Production House Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP has made some big announcements regarding their upcoming production ventures in recent times and they have come up with another big announcement today.

The production House in association with Karan C Productions LLP will be making a massive action entertainer with young and promising star Sundeep Kishan playing the lead role, alongside Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a special action role.

It’s no less than a casting coupe as Sundeep Kishan, who is known for doing concept based as well as commercial films, will be sharing screen space with one of the highly acclaimed actors of South Cinema- Vijay Sethupathi. And the film will feature several prominent actors in important roles. It will be an eye-feast to see the two versatile actors together on screen.

On the occasion of producer Suniel Narang’s birthday, the film has been announced officially with title poster. The film gets a powerful title Michael. As the poster suggests, it’s Sundeep Kishan’s character name in the movie.

Sundeep Kishan plays an intense and author-backed role in the movie and the poster alone indicates the intensity of the character.

The poster sees Sundeep Kishan’s one hand in handcuff, while he holds brass knuckles in another hand. There is blood all over his shirt and hands. The poster gives an impression that Michael is going to be an action extravaganza and it features first of its kind action.

Ranjit Jeyakodi will be directing this Pan India film to be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The director has penned a distinctive script and it will remain to be a very special film for all the actors and craftsmen to be associated with it.

To be made on grand scale, Michael is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.

The film’s other cast and crew will be revealed later.

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi

Technical Crew:

Director: Ranjit Jeyakodi

Producers: Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao

Presenter: Narayan Das K Narang

Banners: Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Karan C Productions LLP