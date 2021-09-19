Sundeep Kishan, VI Anand, Anil Sunkara, Hasya Movies Production No 1 Launched, Regular Shoot From October

Young and Promising Star Sundeep Kishan has some interesting line up of films. He will next be joining hands with talented director VI Anand who is known for making films with innovative subjects.

This will be second film together for Sundeep Kishan and Vi Anand, after Tiger. Star producer Anil Sunkara proudly presents, while Razesh Danda will be producing the movie on Hasya Movies.

The Production No 1 of the banner has been launched today. Gemini Kiran and Producer Sudheer handed over the script to the makers, while Allari Naresh sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot and Naga Shaurya switched on the camera. Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala has directed the first shot.

Kavya Thapar who recently appeared in the superhit Ek Mini Katha and Kushee Ravi of Kannada superhit Dia fame are the heroines in the film that will feature ensemble cast and also some popular craftsmen will work for it.

While Shekar Chandra renders tunes, Sid is the cinematographer and Chota K Prasad will take care of editing. Balaji Gutta is the co-producer. Bhanu Bogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana are providing dialogues.

Regular shoot of the yet to be titled flick will commence from October.