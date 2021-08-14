Sumanth’s Character Revealing Poster From Malli Modalaindi Out

Hero Sumanth’s forthcoming venture Malli Modalaindi directed by debutant TG Keerthi Kumar garnered huge interest among movie lovers, after a wedding card from the film was leaked. Later, first look poster of the film too received good response. Now, the makers have revealed Sumanth’s character revealing poster.

Though Sumanth looks class and suave in the poster, it divulges the characteristics of the protagonist. Going by the poster, Sumanth is tall and confused. He is allergic to marriage. His relationship status is a question mark. He is self centered, lives alone and cooks well. The top portion of the poster reads, “The most confused divorce.”

Sushanth plays a confused person in the film which is about divorce and remarriage. Naina Ganguly is the female lead in the film produced by K Raja Shekhar Reddy on Red Cinemas Banner.

Suhasini Maniratnam, Vennela Kishore, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Posani Krishna Murali are the other important cast of the film for which music is scored by Anup Rubens, while Shiva GRN handles cinematography.

Malli Modalaindi has completed its entire shooting part and is getting ready for release.

