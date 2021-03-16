Sumanth To Play Murali Kunnumpurath In Telugu Biopic

Biopics are ruling the roost in Telugu and Hindi for the past few years. Even audiences are lapping them up realising that biopic is the flavour of the season. Many filmmakers have resorted to making biopics by choosing individuals that have left lasting impression on people or made immense contributions in their respective fields.

Now, the latest we hea r in Tollywood circles is that noted Telugu director Manu Yagna is looking forward to making a biopic on a common man from Kerala who is none other than businessman Murali Kunnumpurath.

Actor Sumanth is likely to play the tittular character in the film. While talking about the film, Director Manu Yagna stated that It's a story of an alcoholic and his own family considers him as a burden. How he becomes a successful entrepreneur after realising his own mistake is the story of the film. KM Rajiv will be the executive producer of the film. More details about this flick are awaited.

It is worth mentioning here that a biopic on Murali Kunnumpurath has already made in Malayalam starring Jayasurya. The film is titled Vellam. Stay tuned for updates