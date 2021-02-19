Sumanth’s Kapatadhaari Twitter Review
Actor Sumanth will be returning to silver screens after a long gap with Kapatadhaari. He has pinned huge hopes on Kapatadhaari. The film is directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and produced by G. Dhananjayan. A remake of the 2019 Kannada film Kavaludaari, it also stars Nandhita, Nassar and Jayaprakash in supporting roles. Check out the Twitter reactions:
Here's our review of @iSumanth's #Kapatadhaari.
👉The investigation scenes happen without characteristic tension-inducing moments.
👉The investigative drama has its share of loopholes.
Read full review👇https://t.co/rOy75XJlhD@Directorpradeep @vamsikaka @CreativeEnt4
— Ragalahari (@Ragalahari) February 18, 2021
#Kapatadhaari movie superb ga vuntundi.......Kudirithe repu release avtundi chudandi frnds 👍👍#KapatadhaariFromTomorrow
— సోలో బ్రతుకే సో బెటర్😎 (@ChethanAAHCF) February 18, 2021