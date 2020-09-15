Anchor Suma Kanakala is undoubtedly the ‘Queen of Telugu Television'. She is a Malayali but she speaks fluently in Telugu. She enthralls the audience with her strong anchoring skills.

She hosted several popular shows like Pattukente Pattucheera, Star Mahila, Jeans etc. While hosting any show, Suma will be very spontaneous and she is an inspiration to many youngsters.

Suma Kanakala and Rajiv Kanakala got married in the year 1999. The couple are parents to Roshan and Manaswini. Over the past few days, it is being widely discussed on social media that all is not well in Suma’s paradise and she has decided to part ways with her husband Rajiv Kanakala.

To shut all the rumours, Suma shared an adorable picture on twitter handle. The picture has gone viral on social media platforms. Here’s the tweet made by her.



My dearest raja , my ❤️ , oneness and happiness forever #Rajeevkanakala pic.twitter.com/rxSqffqulm — Suma Kanakala (@ItsSumaKanakala) September 14, 2020

Recently, Rajiv Kanakala was seen in Suma’s popular show 'Cash'. He emerged as the winner of the show.