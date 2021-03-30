Sulthan Is For Family Audience: Kollywood Actor Karthi

Kollywood actor Karthi is all set to return to the silver screen after long a time with the movie ‘Sulthan’. Ahead of the film release, Karthi is busy with the movie promotions. In a recent interview with Sakshipost, he shared few interesting things about the movie.

What made you say ‘Yes’ to Sulthan?

Sulthan is a different film which showcases family values (particularly the bonding between brothers). The film has been shot in a small village in the middle of a mountain. Sulthan will be a family entertainer which can be watched by all age groups.

How was your work experience with Rashmika?

Rashmika is good co-star. She would always arrive on the sets on time. She used to be ready with her dialogues. During the film shoot, I came to know that she has never been to a village before. She did every thing expected of a village belle in the film.

Has the film got OTT offers?

Earlier, we got OTT offers for Sulthan. But the makers waited for a theatrical release.

Sulthan is getting release alongside Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog, do you think it would be a tough competition?

When I landed in Hyderabad, my first two calls were to Vamsi and Nagarjuna. I asked Nagarjuna where are you, can I meet. I thank Nagarjuna for supporting and promoting my film along with his Wild Dog. He is my brother and I pray god that both the movies fare well at the box office.

Are you interested in web series?

I did one web series for charity. I’m not interested in OTT and I don’t want to do when I can do good content driven films for theatres.

Karthi signed off by thanking the producers of Sulthan for trusting him. He appreciated them for the way they made everything available during the film's shoot. It’s really a tough job to gather 500 people everyday for shots but they did it, he says.