Sulthan Day 5 Collections: Karthi's Film Is Having Dream Run At The Box Office

Tamil actor Karthi is basking in the success of his latest release 'Sulthan' which hit theatres last week. The film is having a dream run at the Chennai box office. Last week, no films were released alongside Karthi's Sulthan making ot a smooth sail for the film. Sulthan is doing brisk business at the box office. But, the film is facing stiff competition in Telugu from Nagarjuna's Wild Dog which has earned rave reviews.

Yet, Karthi's Sulthan has managed to remain rock steady at the Telugu box office too. Speaking about the latest collections of Sulthan, the Karthui starrer has raked in 0.38 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The total film collections of the film stands at Rs 35 cr plus.

Check out the area-wise collection of Karthi's Sulthan in detail:

Sulthan 5th Day AP TG Collections

Nizam: 6L

Ceeded: 3L

UA: 3L

East: 2L

West: 1.2L

Guntur: 1.8L

Krishna: 1.7L

Nellore: 1L

AP-TG Total:- 0.20CR (0.38Cr G)

Sulthan is helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan who rose to fame with 'Remo', which sank without a trace at the box office. Sulthan is bankrolled by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Rashmika Mandanna plays female lead in the film. Sulthan is Rashmika's Kollywood debut.