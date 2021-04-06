Sulthan Day 4 Collections: Karthi’s Film Highest Grosser in Tamil Nadu Box Office

Karthi’s Sulthan is creating waves at the box office. Since its opening day, Sulthan is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Karthi has delivered one of her finest performance in Sulthan. And the audience are raving about his character in the film. The film has created a box office storm not only in the domestic market but also overseas. Looking at the box office collections, Karthi’s Sulthan touted to be the second highest grosser at the Tamil Nadu box office after Vijay’s Master.

Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 1.50 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The film total Tamil Nadu gross Rs 18 cr and the worldwide gross seems to be Rs 28 cr plus. Exact figures are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and is co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film and the film marks her debut in Kollywood.

