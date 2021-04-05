Sulthan Day 3 Collections: Karthi's Film Sets Box Office on Fire

Karthi starrer 'Sulthan' is ruling the Kollywood summer box office. After Vijay starrer Master, Karthi's latest release, Sulthan is on a winning streak at the box office.

Ever since the film opened in theatres. Sulthan has received rave reviews not only from critics but also from several celebrities. Sulthan has become a hot topic of discussion in trade circles as well as among movie buffs.

Talking about Sulthan's latest collections, the film has earned Rs 2.67 cr and the total gross of Sulthan sums up to Rs 5 cr.

Check out area-wise collections of Sulthan in detail:

Nizam 0.90

Ceeded 0.45

Vizag 0.35

East 0.25

West 0.15

Krishna 0.24

Guntur 0.22

Nellore 0.11

AP&TS Share: 2.67cr

AP & TS Gross: 5Cr(Approx)

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and is co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film and the film marks her debut in Kollywood.