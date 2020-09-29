Sukumar's Remuneration For Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Film Will Surprise You

Director Sukumar and youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda are all set to team up for a pan India film. The film will be produced by Kedar Selgamsetty who is a dear friend of Vijay Deverakonda. The film is expected to go on floors in 2021. Vijay Deverakonda's sudden announcement about the new film with Sukumar sent his fans into a tizzy.

The latest news we hear is that the producer of the film Kedar is believed to have paid a whopping amount of Rs 10 crores as an advance remuneration to Sukumar. The same sources inform that Sukumar might also get a share in the profits once the film releases. There is so much time for the film to go on the floors but the remuneration topic has become a hot topic on social media. The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in Telugu and dubbed into other languages. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. The film, also featuring Ananya Panday, will be a pan-India project to be made in Hindi and all south Indian languages.

On the other hand, Sukumar is occupied with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Rashmika will be the leading lady in the film. The movie marks Allu Arjun's first pan-Indian project and it is going to be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have joined their hands together for the third time. Earlier, both of them have worked for Arya and Arya 2.