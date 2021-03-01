Sukumar's Plan With Uppena Profits

Actor Vaishnav Tej's Uppena is having a dream run at the box office. A bunch of films were released in the past two months, among all, Uppena has become the biggest hit of 2021. The film did fantastic business with earnings of Rs 75 cr plus. The film was directed by Buchi Baba Sana who worked as an assistant director to Sukumar.

Have you heard this? Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers jointly produced Uppena under the Rangasthalm director banner. The film seems to have earned three times double than the actual amount. Reports are doing the rounds Sukumar is planning to invest the profits he made from Uppena in his next production venture. Sai Dharam Tej is likely to play a lead role in the film.

It will be directed by Debutante Karthik. Sukumar will be co-producing it along with SVCC creations. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

Meanwhile, Sukumar is busy with his forthcoming film 'Pushpa' features Allu Arjun in the lead roles. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2020. Watch this space for more updates.