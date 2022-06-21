Sukumar Sketch for Rashmika's Srivalli Character in Pushpa 2

One cannot deny the fact that Director Sukumar's forthcoming flick Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film features Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead roles.

By this time, the makers should have finished at least 50pc of Pushpa 2 shoot. Unfortunately, Bunny's Pushpa The Rule is yet to go on floors.

The film won't be going on floors anytime soon as Maredumilli has been set as the shooting location for Pushpa The Rule. Pushpa 2 production is likely to be postponed once again due to the rainy season.

Sukumar and the team would soon announce the launch date of the film.

Rumors are flying thick and fast in filmanagar circles that Sukumar is making a lot of changes to Rashmika aka Srivalli's character in Pushpa 2. He is likely to make the gangsters use Srivalli as a scapegoat to trap Pushpa Raj.

There's a chance of a face-off between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh if Srivalli gets killed in the climax scene.

Well, this seems to be buzz as per the Twitterati. Let's wait and watch how Sukumar will narrate the story of Pushpa Raj in part 2. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.