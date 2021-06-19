Sukumar To Rope in New Villain For Pushpa 2?

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ is hitting the headlines for various reasons. The makers are looking forward to resuming the shoot of Bunny's much-awaited film ‘Pushpa’ in the first week of July.

A little birdie tells us that the makers could cast a new villain in Pushpa 2. If sources are to be believed, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was been roped in to play the villain in the film.

Sukumar is likely to get Fahadh Faasil by end of the first part and the makers are said to be planning to start the second part with a new villain and title, it is learned. We don’t know how far this news contains the truth, an official confirmation regarding Sukumar killing Fahadh Faasil character in the film is awaited.

Rashmika would be seen as the female lead in the film. Pushpa is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.