Sukumar Re-edits Pushpa to Remove a Controversial Scene, Deets Inside

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is creating records on the big screen by collecting a whopping Rs 116 crore in just two days of its release. Pushpa is the first movie in the recent Tollywood release to join the Rs 100 crore club within two days and has set the cash registers ringing for the producers.

Now Pushpa makers have decided to remove a ‘bold romantic’ scene from the movie as it was objectionable by the family audience. The scene which shows Pushpa Raj touching Srivalli’s chest is stated to be making the family audience quite uncomfortable.

The 'van scene,' also known as the 'tiffin scene' was debated online by Allu Arjun's fans, who suggested that the part be deleted also.

According to reports, the filmmakers plan to cut the sequence, and the public will be able to see the shortened film in theatres starting Monday.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil (in his Telugu debut).

The first plot of the two cinematic parts is based on red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.