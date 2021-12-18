Sukumar on Pushpa 2 Cast Change, Will Fahadh, Rashmika and Sunil be in Sequel?

Tollywood Director Sukumar is basking in the success of his latest release, Pushpa. The film has become the talk of the town ever since it hit theatres, drawing huge crowds. The film features Rashmika and Allu Arjun in lead roles.

Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the team's effort seems to have paid off. The testimony to their success lies in Pushpa's box office collections. By now, you know that Pushpa The Rise has managed to earn Rs 71 cr on its opening day at the box office.

In a recent media interaction, Sukumar said that making Pushpa film was the toughest job for him. He further added that Fahadh Faasil will be the villain in the second part of the film too.

They have completed two scenes from Pushpa 2. Sukumar is not in a mood to replace or change the cast of Pushpa. They are aiming to release the film next year for Dasara.

If not, Pushpa second instalment would get released next year on the same date of its prequel release date i.e December.

Samantha refused to do the Item song when we approached her, I convinced her to do the song, the director said. Sukumar's next film will be with Vijay Deverakonda".