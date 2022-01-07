Sukumar To Modify Pushpa 2 Script?

Director Sukumar's Pushpa is grabbing the headlines for various reasons. The film has been declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film went on to get Rs 70 cr share at Hindi box office.

The latest we hear is that Sukumar is said to be making some changes in Pushpa 2 script. Allu Arjun's Pushpa-The Rise received mixed response from fans and critics.

Critics say that the film's whopping collections at the box office was due to Christmas holidays. Now, we hear that Sukumar is modifying the script of Pushpa-The Roar to pique the interest of the audience.

Directed by Sukumar, the pan-India film is doing well at the ticket windows in many areas.