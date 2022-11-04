Sukumar Collaborates With Kashmir Files Director

A new cinema is emerging with three noted filmmakers collaborating for a film. Telugu director Sukumar who shot to fame at the Pan India level with Pushpa, Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who is known for making contentious movies and has become popular across the nation with The Kashmir Files, and producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts who made some path-breaking movies such as The Kashmir Files, and Karthikeya 2 will be working together.

The trio met and discussed the project. However, they haven’t revealed any details about the movie. This seems like an exciting collaboration with the deadly team of 3 working in partnership for a project.

Abhishek Agarwal and Vivek Agnihotri together delivered a massive blockbuster The Kashmir Files. The duo will be working together on two more projects. In the meantime, they announced this craziest project.

“Uniting India with cinema. Details soon. Guess? Sukumar (Director, #Pushpa) + Abhishek Agrawal (Producer, #TheKashmirFiles) + Yours Truly (#TheKashmirFiles) ,” tweeted Vivek who also shared photos from their meeting.

The big question is who is going to direct this movie. Let’s wait and see!