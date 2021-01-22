Sukumar, Allu Arjun Double Remuneration For Pushpa?

Stylish star Allu Arjun need no introduction in Tollywood. He carved a niche for herself in Telugu. It's common practice for any star to hike their fee after the success of their latest films. Have you ever heard any star talking about their remuneration in public? Mostly, the answer will be a big 'NO'. The latest news doing the rounds that Allu Arjun is believed to have hiked his remuneration for 'Pushpa'.

Allu Arjun was last seen in ' Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. There's no need to mention about 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' box office records because it went on to become a huge money-spinner at the ticket window.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Allu Arjun is learnt to have demanded a whopping amount of Rs 40 for the film. On the other hand, Sukumar will be charging Rs 25 cr as his fee for 'Pushpa'. Sukumar and Bunny will also be sharing the profits for the film apart from remuneration. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited neither from Allu Arjun or Sukumar.

Rashmika will be seen playing as the female lead and it is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is expected to hit the big screens sometime in 2022. Keep watching this space for more updates.