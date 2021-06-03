Sukumar, Allu Arjun Attending Online Classes For Pushpa?

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s forthcoming flick ‘Pushpa’ has been in the news for a long time. The film will be released in two parts. Allu Arjun and the makers of the movie have wrapped up the shooting of Pushpa film.

Currently, the film is in the post-production stage. Latest news we hear is that Allu Arjun and Sukumar are said to be having online script discussions on a regular basis for Pushpa. They seem to be working on the second part of the movie.

Pushpa is being helmed by Sukumar, it marks the third collaboration of Sukumar with Bunny, as they had collaborated earlier for Arya and Arya-2. Pushpa is touted to become a hat trick film in their combo.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film. Pushpa is slated for release on August 13, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.