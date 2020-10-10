This Contestant To Get Eliminated In Fifth Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the most popular and talked about reality shows in Telugu states right now. We are almost done with the fifth week of the show and waiting for the weekend elimination episode.

The nominated contestants for this week are- Lasya, Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana, Noel Sean, Amma Rajasekhar, and Sujatha. Fans are waiting with the bated breath to know who will be evicted this week. If reports are to be believed, Abhijeet, Lasya, Akhil, Sohel enters the safe zone. The power to eliminate contestants from the show is not only in the hands of the audience but also in the hands of both housemates and the host. Speculations are doing the rounds that Sujatha will be eliminated this weekend. According to unofficial polls, Sujatha is believed to have received the least numbers of votes from audiences.

Show lovers have supported her till the third week but after that, they have been changing their opinions. Sujatha address Nagarjuna as ‘Bittu’ and some of the netizens didn't like this. Some of them say that she is calling the host of the show with a nickname as if she is a close relative to him. That’s not all, She is nominating the contestants for silly reasons. She is getting furious if any one of the inmates makes jokes about her. These reasons might have led the audience and show buffs not to vote for her. From the audience side, they are pretty confident that Sujatha will face eviction this weekend. But, anything can happen and it all depends upon the show makers who will decide the fate of the contestants either to be in the house or to send them out of the house.

There’s a buzz on social media that there will be a re-entry chance for the evicted contestants (Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, and Swathi Deekshith) and one among them is likely to enter Bigg Boss house in the coming days but there’s no official confirmation regarding the news.