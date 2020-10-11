It has been more than a month since Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has begun and we are into fifth-week elimination. Show viewers are eagerly waiting to know who will face elimination this weekend. Those who didn’t watch the Saturday episode, then this piece of news is for them. Nagarjuna announced that Sohail and Akhil are safe from evictions. The other contestants in the nomination list are Lasya, Abhijeet, Akhil, Noel Sean, Ariyana, Amma Rajasekhar and Sujatha.



According to reliable sources, Jordar Sujatha is all set to leave the house in tonight’s episode. In Saturday’s episode, Gangavva has left the house as she was unable to adjust to the claustrophobic atmosphere. Bigg Boss has allowed her to leave the show. Looking at this week's episode, these two contestants are leaving the house and the other 14 contestants are going to stay in the house.

As far as Sujatha's case goes, show lovers have supported her till the third week but after that, there appeared a change in their opinion towards her. More than other aspects, Sujatha appeared to have antagonised some sections of the audiences with the way she is addressing show host Nagarjuna. Sujatha calls Nagarjuna ‘Bittu’ (his filmy name in the movie 'manam') and some netizens did not appear to like this. While everyone in the show calls him 'sir', she is the only one who prefers to address him with this nickname. Some of the netizens were unhappy that she is calling the host of the show with a nickname as if she is close to him and not being mindful of his age and stature as a celebrity.

To be fair to Sujatha, Nagarjuna would not certainly mind this but the survival in the Bigg Boss reality show is all about what the audiences think about the contestants and how they vote for them, week by week. In fact, Sujatha appeared to have used this as a ploy to go against the tide to grab more eyeballs. But unfortunately, her idea of calling Nagarjuna 'Bittoo' and thus winning the viewers' hearts has clearly backfired. That’s not all, she is also seen to be nominating the contestants for silly reasons. Sujatha also gets furious if any one of the inmates cracks jokes on her. These reasons are widely perceived to have led the audiences and show buffs not to vote for her.

Now, coming back to Gangavva's exit, some of the show lovers are pleading with Nagarjuna to send her back into the house after some time as a wild card entry into the house. On the other hand, the buzz on social media is that there are high chances of the show organisers introducing a new contestant or sending back one of the evicted contestants into the house through the wild card mode. And the suspense on who it could be is likely to remain in the air for some more time.

The real game in the show is all set to begin next week as Gangavva has left the house. Now, all the contestants will play well without worrying about Gangavva. In a few tasks, a few of the contestants couldn’t give their best due to Gangavva as she is old and they were careful not to end up injuring her in the tasks.

Who is your choice for a wild card re-entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house from the evicted contestants? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.